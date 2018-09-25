10 Senators Don’t Understand the Existential Threat if Kavanaugh Loses

Gateway Pundit has provided the phone numbers of the ten senators who have not committed to vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh in light of the evidence-free allegations. [see phone numbers below].

This hearing of the unsubstantiated case of Ms. Blasey on Thursday sets a precedent for destroying a nominee without a trial. The excuse is that the position he seeks is a very important one.

The left want to see Brett Kavanaugh tried on Thursday without evidence and some, like Susan Collins, want to hear from the obviously confused social justice warrior Deborah Ramirez as well.

PLANET OF THE APES

In our Orwellian world, anyone opposing the Resistance will be charged and convicted and must bear the burden of proving their innocence. It will be an impossible burden to meet but that is where the Democrats are going. If they win this, expect no Republican nominee to win in the future — should any decent person even be willing to suffer the slings and arrows.

The wrathful mob of nazi identity groups and the emasculated males seek revolution after decades of indoctrination and brainwashing in our schools, our media, our entertainment, and our culture. Our core beliefs have been eroded and the rule of law is being dismantled. And as Ben Carson said, the left’s anarchistic agenda is being forced upon us by hacks in black in our judiciary.

If the leftists lose control of the Supreme Court, a great deal of power will be taken away from them, putting off their ultimate socialist victory. The converse is also true.

Democrats/Socialists will not allow Republicans to take the Supreme Court, even if it’s with mainstream justices like Brett Kavanaugh. They are pulling out all the stops.

The left doesn’t want originalists on the court because they don’t want to follow the rule of law.

Mitch McConnell and even Lindsey Graham came out fighting for our cause, something we rarely see. Even they are sick of being maligned. There is also the fact that our future as a nation ruled by law is at stake, and they know it.

It took a lot to get them there but still some senators refuse to go along. They would rather see the system of justice sink into some dystopian nightmare.

THE ACCUSERS

The hounds of the media got to three of Judge Kavanaugh’s two hundred plus supporters, two no longer want to have their names mentioned as opposing Ramirez in the New Yorker gossip article.

Twitter is ablaze with media, celebrities, and lawmakers, sporting “I believe…” pins and tees, in support of Ms. Blasey although she has presented no evidence.

Comics are using so-called humor to demonize the Judge and everyone who is on the right. A case in point is Jimmy Kimmel who said last night, “Hear me out on this. So Kavanaugh gets confirmed to the Supreme Court, okay. Well, in return, we get to cut that pesky penis of his off in front of everyone…”.

The second accuser, Deborah Ramirez even has Brian Stelter calling it BS. She had to remember who did it with the help of an activist Democrat lawyer who used to be an AG.

A third accuser hired the creepy porn lawyer which says a lot about her right there. She plans to come out immediately before the Thursday hearing no doubt. The upcoming clown show with porny Michael Avenatti and his accusations of “trains” of men assaulting drugged out women will be the piece de resistance. If Republicans don’t get it by now, they never will.

If Ms. Blasey shows for the hearing it will be a surprise but she is being rehearsed so she might. It will be a circus no matter what happens.

THERE IS AN UPSIDE

On a very positive note, Brett Kavanaugh is fighting these leftists. They want to deprive him of a seat on the Supreme Court and also hope to remove him from the D.C. Circuit where he now sits. They want to destroy his life and livelihood.

The leadership of the Senate Have shown some gumption as they face potential extinction at the hands of the hard-left Democrat party.

Democrats are at risk too here. They have made themselves into the party of Ms. Blasey and all that entails. Their Red Army in the form of Antifa and other Soros-funded radicals carry their banner.

Just yesterday, groups of Yale students were let out of class by their leftist professors to protest Judge Kavanaugh. They were joined by large numbers of paid, bussed in Soros drones. Their legal fees are paid so they can be as violent as they want.

If the Democrats can’t defeat the Judge with these specious accusations, their Red Army might become violent. They have too much to lose.

Please call these reluctant senators and ask them to vote for the Judge. Our Republic is counting on you.

Maine Senator Susan Collins: (202) 224-2523

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy: (202)224-5824

Tennessee Senator Bob Corker: (202) 224-3344

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake: (202) 224-4521

Wyoming Senator Michael Enzi: (202) 224-3424

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy: (202) 224-4623

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford: (202) 224-5754

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran: (202) 224-6521

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski: (202) 224-6665

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse: (202) 224-4224