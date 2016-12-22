10 Year Old Autistic Girl Will Stun You with Her Singing of ‘Hallelujah’

via YoungCons

A 10-year-old girl from Northern Ireland has greatly impressed people around the world after a video of her singing in her school choir went viral.

The video of the choirs’s version of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” — recorded at the school’s Christmas show — has gained almost 170,000 views in three days.

Kaylee Rodgers, from Donaghadee, County Down, has autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), but singing has helped her build up her confidence.

The adorable children in the chorus are also a pleasure.

It could make you cry.