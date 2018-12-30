10,000 Illegals Pour Into a Handful of Churches in Recent Months

About 10,000 illegal aliens have been dropped off by ICE to just a handful of churches. That is only a few among many. But, don’t worry, libs say they commit fewer crimes.

THEY COMMIT MORE CRIMES

The liberals/leftists claim the illegal aliens commit fewer crimes than citizens, but it’s not true. That is a tale spun to make this invasion at our border palatable.

In May 2017, the DOJ released the data on incarceration rates of illegal immigrants in federal prisons which does not conform to that liberal narrative.

Illegal aliens make up 22 percent or nearly one-quarter of the federal prison population. By comparison, they are only 5 percent of the total U.S. population (citizens plus illegals). In other words, illegal aliens are four times more likely to commit additional felonies than the average American citizen.

That includes federal numbers only and doesn’t count state and county incarceration.

THESE ANONYMOUS PEOPLE WHO COMMIT 4 TIMES AS MANY CRIMES ARE POURING INTO THE USA DAILY

The churches are accepting the thousands of illegal aliens pouring into the country as ICE drops busloads off in Phoenix.

With Friday’s drop-off of around 90 people at Monte Vista Baptist Church, the local churches have taken in more than 10,000 asylum seekers released by ICE in recent months.

That is 10,000 in a handful of churches!

Thank a Democrat!

THERE IS NO END IN SIGHT BUT IT IS THE END OF THE USA AS WE KNOW IT

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan said this will continue through 2019 and there isn’t a thing we can do about it.

And President’s Trump’s efforts won’t completely deter the migrants, former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan told Fox News Friday.

“If we can’t detain families long enough to see a judge, if we have to release them before they see a judge, you will see a rash of family units come to this country,” Homan said.

“Guess what? I was right, even though I was called a fear-monger. Now, more families are coming because they know they can’t be detained. ICE has run out of family beds. Families are being released from the border right now, enticing more people to come here illegally,” Homan said.