10,000 Texts of FBI-Mueller Officials Found That Will Take “Weeks” to Redact

A total of 10,000 texts were found that were exchanged between FBI officials on the Mueller team, Pete Strzok and his mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page. The DoJ isn’t sure if the texts are tied to the probes and they won’t know for some time. Apparently the DoJ needs a very long time to read texts.

Justice Department officials say the process of reading and redacting the texts could take “weeks,” and that the thousands of text messages between Strzok and Page span over “several months.”

Here we go again. They will redact them for weeks, at least. Nothing has changed under Jeff Sessions.

Why do they have to redact them? Agents aren’t allowed to share confidential information in texts. Undoubtedly they were talking about grandchildren and golf.

Remember when Comey went through 650,000 emails in 8 days? Get him back to go through them. He had the speed reading team.

