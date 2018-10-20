1000s Remain Defiantly on the Border Bridge, Others Broke Through

At a rally in Scottsdale, Arizona, President Trump said, “This will be an election of Kavanaugh, the caravan, law and order and common sense. … Remember it’s gonna be an election of the caravan.”

This is a serious national security threat.

Democrats in Congress are responsible.

If the Democrats would stop being obstructionists and come together, we could write up and agree to new immigration laws in less than one hour. Look at the needless pain and suffering that they are causing. Look at the horrors taking place on the Border. Chuck & Nancy, call me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2018

The President has worked out an agreement with Mexico to stop them at the Mexico/Guatemala border and elsewhere.

That agreement is a remarkable achievement.

CNN reporters are traveling along with the group. The invaders have chanted and cheered as they pushed through or climbed over steel gates until police threw tear gas and smoke canisters, pushing the migrants back.

SOME OF THE INVADERS WHO VIOLENTLY BROKE THROUGH

An unknown number did break through and groups are headed for the U.S. but that is what goes on every day at the U.S. border.

Notice how buses take them part of the way or most of the way. That costs money and the movement is heavily funded by the U.S. Resistance reportedly.

Honduran migrants heading towards the US pic.twitter.com/MejVltKq95 — Darlington Micah (@DarlingtonMicah) October 20, 2018

U.S. leftists back Pueblo sin Fronteras.

Four police officers and some migrants were injured.

Some jumped into the river to make it to Mexico.

As night fell, thousands of migrants packed together on the bridge, defiantly refusing to leave.



The bridge connects Tecun Uman, Guatemala, and Tapachula, Mexico, according to CNN crews on the ground.

SOS POMPEO SAYS THIS IS AN ORGANIZED EFFORT TO VIOLATE SOVEREIGNTY

Speaking to reporters on a tarmac in Mexico City, where he’d been meeting with leaders about the caravan and other matters, Pompeo said the caravan is using women and children “as shields as they make their way through.”

That is true, the cartels and so-called activists in charge of this caravan are putting women and children at the front of the line, whereas men had been at the front — lots of men. This is visible in the photos.

“This is an organized effort to come through and violate the sovereignty of Mexico,” Pompeo said. “We’re prepared to do all that we can to support the decisions that Mexico makes about how they’re going to address this very serious and important issue to their country.”

Pompeo said he had a “good conversation” with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and that the two countries are jointly focused on the caravan issue, but “the Mexican government is making all the decisions on how to address this.

The people are walking around with Refuse Fascism signs as we reported last evening.

THOUSANDS OF FOREIGNERS MARCHING TO THE U.S. BEHIND THEIR COUNTRY’S FLAG IS AN INVASION

Hondurans march in a caravan of migrants moving toward the country’s border with Guatemala in a desperate attempt to flee poverty and seek new lives in the United States, in Ocotepeque, Honduras, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. pic.twitter.com/naM8SOdazl — Darlington Micah (@DarlingtonMicah) October 20, 2018

The migrant caravan from Honduras is seen crossing over the Rodolfo Robles bridge over Suchiate River, after pushing through the blockade in the Guatemalan border town of Tecún Uman city, on their way to Hidalgo City, in Mexico, on their way to the United States #MigrantCaravan pic.twitter.com/g37johKOdd — Carlos Manuel Duarte (@CharlyD82) October 19, 2018

Honduran migrants march towards the US

The immigrants breaking through the gate on the Mexican side of the bridge after crossing over from Guatemala pic.twitter.com/CF2eisfjRY — Darlington Micah (@DarlingtonMicah) October 20, 2018

VIDEO