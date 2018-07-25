11 House Republicans Dare Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Rosenstein

Eleven Republicans have filed articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The effort is being led by Representatives Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan. Speaker Paul Ryan and Rep. Trey Gowdy have been pushing back against impeachment. They didn’t want this battle with the DoJ.

Ryan claimed the DoJ was beginning to turn over the requested documents, but Rep. Meadows contradicted him.

“I can tell you that I guess the speaker’s staff is not fully informing him of what DOJ’s actually complying with,” Meadows said.

Meadows also noted that the House had already adopted a resolution giving the Justice Department until July 6 to turn over the remaining documents that lawmakers have requested. While Ryan has said those documents are being handed over, Meadows said that’s hogwash, Politico reported.

“We’re still waiting on tens of thousands… of documents that many of the people here today have been advocating for a long time,” Meadows said. “How long do we have to wait?”

“For nine months we’ve warned them consequences were coming, and for nine months we’ve heard the same excuses backed up by the same unacceptable conduct,” Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican and House Freedom Caucus chairman, said in a statement.

“Time is up and the consequences are here,” he said. “It’s time to find a new Deputy Attorney General who is serious about accountability and transparency.”

Adam Schiff was the first Democrat out of the gate attacking them, claiming it was simply House Republicans trying to protect Trump.

“History will record these Members as willing accomplices in the most serious threat to the rule of law in a generation,” he concluded melodramatically.

As for Rosenstein, he dismissed the impeachment threat and went a step further by suggesting the Justice Department’s independence is being threatened.

THE GROUNDS

The seventh and eighth articles of impeachment in the draft document charge Rosenstein “knowingly and intentionally prevented the production of all documents and information” related to potential abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) and the federal government’s initial investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Rosenstein signed off on the fourth FISA warrant, but he won’t recuse himself from the FISA investigation. He also won’t resign.

Interestingly, it was Rosenstein who okayed the raid on Michael Cohen’s home, office, and hotel room.

THE PRESIDENT MIGHT INTERVENE

The charges caught the attention of the president, who threatened to get involved.

“A Rigged System — They don’t want to turn over Documents to Congress. What are they afraid of? Why so much redacting? Why such unequal ‘justice?’ At some point I will have no choice but to use the powers granted to the Presidency and get involved,” Trump tweeted.

Fox News commentator Jason Chaffetz discussed impeachment this morning on Fox & Friends. It’s an interesting segment.