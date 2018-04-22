11-Year Old Student Killed by a Truck During Anti-Gun Walkout

An 11-year-old 6th-grade boy at Parkland Middle School in El Paso, Texas, was hit and killed by a truck while he crossed a major highway during the National School Walkout on Friday. The school happens to be named ‘Parkland’.

He Participated in the Walkout And Then Left

At first, he participated in the walkout. But then he left the campus during the walkout with about 12 to 15 students who scaled a wall to escape.

Johnathan Benko was seriously injured crossing back and later died in the hospital.

Ysleta Independent School District Superintendent Xavier De La Torre said the boy was with a group of about 12 to 15 students who used the National School Walkout as a way to leave Parkland Middle to go to a park.

All Parkland Middle School extracurricular activities Friday and over the weekend were canceled, De La Torre said. He said there were walkouts at almost all the district’s secondary schools — mainly to the football fields or ending in moments of silence.

Classes weren’t canceled after the accident, but a line of parents formed at Parkland Middle as they attempted to take their children out of school.

Johnathan was described as a lot of fun. He played the violin — very well.

As an educator, I can say that this was inevitable. The children belong in school, especially 6th-graders. They have become pawns and are too young to be put into a situation they don’t even understand. Of course, some will take off.