House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-NY) filed the final agreement to keep the government open. It’s a 1,159 page bipartisan agreement but who knows what the Democrats put in it at the last minute, after discussions ended.

It’s REPORTEDLY ANOTHER TRILLION DOLLARS.

It is being fast-tracked through the House and Senate and has to be signed by Friday at 11:59 p.m. The means all the people in both Chambers and the President have to look at every detail in a 1,159 page bill by Friday night.

The President must declare a national emergency and build the wall.

POISON PILLS

It seems to include poison pills, including a clause that appears to allow mayors/officials to reject the wall if it is in their jurisdiction (on pp. 34, 35, Sec. 232). A key paragraph:

“Prior to use of any funds made available by this Act for the construction of physical barriers within the city limits of any city or census designated place described in subsection (c), the Department of Homeland Security and the local elected officials of such a city or census designated place shall confer and seek to reach mutual agreement regarding the design and alignment of physical barriers within that city or the census designated place (as the case may be). Such consultations shall continue until September 30, 2019 (or until agreement is reached, if earlier) and may be extended beyond that date by agreement of the parties, and no funds made available in this Act shall be used for such construction while consulatations are continuing.”

In other words, he can’t build the bollard barrier if elected officials say no. And their power seems to extend beyond September 30, 2019 which takes us to the election year.

There is also be time for public comment and more lawsuits.

Democrats have no intention of allowing him to build a barrier and they will destroy the economy to do it.

Consider that much of south Texas — California — Arizona, where a lot of illegal aliens live, is in Democrat hands.

That’s only p. 35 of an 1159-page bill.

The barrier cannot be built in certain areas. That includes an area where it is needed near The National Butterfly Center.

The bill is just filled with restrictions.

Your going to love this one (p.25):

Funds allocated for detention are reduced.

And anyone who does not have a felony conviction or pending felony and calls him or herself a sponsor or potential sponsor or member of a household of a sponsor or potential sponsor of an unaccompanied child, cannot be held in detention or removed and proceedings for removal cannot be initiated. In other words, it appears they can be criminals with misdemeanors. They don’t have to be related either it seems if I am reading this correctly. It reads:

“None of the funds provided by this Act or any other Act, or provided from any accounts in the Treasury of the United States derived by the collection of fees available to the components funded by this Act, may be used by the Secretary of Homeland Security to place in detention, remove, refer for a decision whether to initiate removal proceedings, or initiate removal proceedings against a sponsor, potential sponsor, or member of a household of a sponsor or potential sponsor of an unaccompanied alien child (as defined in section 462(g) of the Homeland Security Act…”

It seems like this is an invitation to cartels to come through with children. It is an invitation for radical leftists to sponsor unaccompanied children.

Central American parents are known to sell their children to the cartels and cartels are known to kidnap children.

Border Patrol can’t possibly screen to sift out traffickers pretending to be sponsors.

One caveat, we haven’t read the entire bill and we don’t know how this might be altered elsewhere.

BACKPAY, PORK, TOTAL ALLOTMENTS

The backpay for federal workers has been taken out according to Fox News this morning. Somehow the Democrats can’t find money for the wall, but they can find money to pay contractors.

There are reportedly other pork provisions in the bill.

If the President does not sign it, and that is a possibility, another government shutdown will be very harmful to the economy. Either way, Democrats — Socialists — win.

The politicians are playing around with Americans safety.

The bill provides $1.375 billion — Trump requested $5.7 billion — for 55 miles of steel bollard fencing along the southern border in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. In all, Customs and Border Protection would get $14.9 billion and Immigration and Customs Enforcement would get $7.6 billion. But, as we wrote, it’s filled with limitations and restrictions.

DEMOCRAT STATEMENT

“This agreement denies funding for President Trump’s border wall and includes several key measures to make our immigration system more humane,” Lowey said. “It also rejects the president’s irresponsible budget cuts and instead invests in priorities that will strengthen our families, communities, and economy, like public safety, support for small businesses, environmental protection, transportation, housing and robust American global leadership.”

“He’s not getting what he wanted. And I think he knows that. There are other ways he can get some of those dollars by reprogramming existing funds. He will get there,” Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told Fox News about how the bill includes far less than what Trump wanted for a border fence. “But this is an incremental process. And this is a down payment… I think the president can live to fight another day, but he’s going to get wall funding.”

GOP STATEMENT

The top Republican on the Appropriations Committee, Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas), signed off on the conference report, saying that “with only three weeks to negotiate and prevent an unnecessary government shutdown, the conference committee has developed a strong, bipartisan package.”

“I am proud of the work my colleagues and I have done to provide the necessary resources to address the crisis on our southern border,” Granger said. “I am hopeful that both chambers quickly pass our legislation and that the president signs it into law.”

Perhaps Granger shouldn’t be proud.

Chip Roy isn’t proud.

“When one bemoans the swamp, look no further than spending a trillion dollars and jamming through legislation when none of us have even seen it,” Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy told TheDCNF. “We should be a no on such incompetence even if it weren’t perpetuating drunken spending and failing to actually secure the border.”

House Freedom Caucus introduces one-wk interim spending bill to give mbrs time to consider border security pkg — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 13, 2019

Trump says will look for ‘land mines’ in funding bill https://t.co/iULkZqHLL6 — Manolis Koutselakis (@manolhs) February 14, 2019

START READING THE BILL HERE