13 Terrorists Now Detained in the Slaughter of Two Scandinavian Women

Nine more monsters were arrested in the murders of two young Scandinavian hikers in Morocco.

The two women lived in southern Norway where they attended university together. One was beheaded and the other was partially beheaded.

A video of the beheading, along with graphic photos, were sent via Facebook to Irene Ueland, the mother of one of the victims. The graphic images purportedly show the severed and partially severed head of the young backpackers, 28-year-old Maren Ueland of Norway and 24-year-old Louisa Vesterager Jespersen of Denmark, the Daily Mirror reported.

Irene Ueland’s Facebook page was spammed with hundreds of horrible images of her daughter’s slit throat and Jespersen’s severed head, news.com. au reported. All are removed.

The remains of the students were put on a plane that left Casablanca for Copenhagen on Friday.

13 MONSTERS AND COUNTING

Thirteen cowardly men and counting are currently detained in the case.

Moroccan authorities said on Thursday the four initial suspects arrested after the murder had pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

Authorities are treating the slaughter as a terrorist act. The nine new suspects had been carrying arms and “suspicious materials” used in the manufacture of explosives at the time of their arrests.

The nine additional men were seized with three long machete-like knives, a shorter blade, a slingshot, bomb-making materials, and several mobile phones. Another suspect arrested in Marrakech on Tuesday had affiliations to an extremist group. He identified the others involved.

The women had pitched a tent in a popular tourist area in Morocco when the Satanic monsters came upon them.

EXECUTE THEM

Moroccan authorities are very concerned about this particular salughter because of the importance of tourism. The death penalty hasn’t been used in Morocco since 1993 but the people of Morocco want them executed.

Death penalty for these crimes is the only answer absolutely heartbreaking to read what has happened ,my heart goes out to their family at this difficult time. 🌷💓 Greetings to the #police 👏👏 📨 #Execution_of_terrorists ⚖ #Norway 🇳🇴 #Danmark 🇩🇰 #Morocco 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/QM1FS6f0hK — ᴍ•ɢ 🇲🇦 ᴍᴏʜᴀᴍᴍᴇᴅ ɢᴀʀᴅᴀɴɪ (@Mr_Gardani) December 20, 2018

A video of the decapitation of one of the girls online shows the knife-wielding perpetrator shouting, “It’s Allah’s will” and “This is revenge for our brothers in Hajin in Syria. These are your heads, enemy of God”. That was a reference to the Daesh stronghold in the province of Deir ez-Zor. US-backed forces captured it earlier this week.

Danish intelligence services have authenticated the extremely graphic footage.

Three of the first four arrested are: Rachid Afatti, a 32-year-old small businessman from Al Kayed, a village in rural Harbil, 30km outside Marrakech; Ouziad Younes, a 27-year-old carpenter from the Marrakech suburb of Al Azzouzia [said to be a good boy by neighbors]; Ejjoud Abdessamad, 25, from the Zeroual district of Marrakech.

Don’t watch the video or look at the photos.