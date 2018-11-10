18 Far-Left State AGs Demand Acting AG Matt Whitaker Recuse

Democrats/Socialists are pulling the same tactic they used on Jeff Sessions, one that ruined his tenure and damaged the Trump presidency. The leftist state attorneys general are demanding Matt Whitaker recuse himself from the all-encompassing, never-ending Trump-Russia probe.

There is nothing to suggest Whitaker will be anything but fair and that, for the left, is a problem. There is also no talk of firing Mueller and his corrupt team of Democrats.

It’s another manufactured crisis by Democrats.

In addition to almost all media, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi lodging threats and making up lies over petty nonsense, Axios suggests there are “colossal implications” and a possible “constitutional crisis”. Hyperbolic is too gentle a word to describe their exaggerations.

As if that isn’t enough, the usual 18 Democrat State Attorneys General demand Mr. Whitaker not do his job as Acting AG.

A coalition of 18 AGs has sent a letter to Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker calling on him to recuse himself from the special counsel’s Russia probe.

In the letter dated Thursday, the AGs reference Whitaker’s “widely-circulated public comments criticizing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.”

Look at who signed it — all leftists:

The letter was signed by the attorneys general of Massachusetts, New York, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and the District of Columbia.

These are the same people who went after anyone who didn’t buy into the most extreme climate change mantra. They wanted to imprison them. That’s fascism.

It doesn’t look like Acting Attorney General Whitaker will do that any time soon. There is no reason to do that. We don’t think it will work. Whitaker seems wise to the assault and tough enough to deal with the attacks yet to come.

RELATED STORY