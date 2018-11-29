2 Climate Geniuses Will Fight for the Planet on Monday

Socialist/Communist Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will join Socialist/Communist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) next week for a town hall on climate change.

That should be entertaining.

Sanders is hosting the town hall on Monday in partnership with a number of progressive media outlets, including NowThis and The Young Turks. The event is also partnered with The Guardian news outlet.

Commies all!

The town hall, which will be held at the U.S. Capitol and live-streamed online nationally, is “aimed at addressing the global threat of climate change and exploring solutions that can protect the planet from devastation and create tens of millions of good-paying jobs,” according to the Facebook event posting.

“Fight for the planet, fight for our lives,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Let’s do this.”

Ocommie-Cortez says we only have 12 years to survive and she wants to go 100 percent fossil fuel-free in ten years.