2 secs before crash killed 20, woman texted limo “is in terrible condition”

Scott Lisinicchia, 53, was killed alongside a group of 17 relatives, friends and neighbors on their way to a surprise 30th birthday party when his limo ran out of control across a junction and into a ditch. Along the way it struck two pedestrians, who also died.

Not much is known about Mr. Lisinicchia except that he has a twin brother and lives in lake George.

Among the dead were four sisters – Allison King, Abby Jackson, Mary Dyson, and Amy Steenburg, whose birthday they were celebrating. It was Amy’s 30th birthday.

The vehicle had been rented by newlyweds Axel and Amy Steenberg, who were both killed. The name of the company has not yet been reported. Police won’t comment until after the investigation is complete.

The girl’s father “cannot wrap his head around this tragedy”, his sister said. The family is “overwrought”.

Erin McGowan, who died alongside husband Shane, texted her aunt to say the limo was “in terrible condition”, Washington Post reports.

It was brought in as a replacement for a bus they rented that had broken down.

Witnesses said the limo was traveling around 60mph when it blew through a stop sign at the bottom of a steep hill opposite a grocery store, which is known to locals as an accident hotspot.

It is the worst car crash in America since 2009. It occurred in Schoharie, New York.