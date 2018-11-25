20,000 Migrants Coming! Some Might Crash the Border Sunday

The Epoch Times reports that migrants assembled in Tijuana are planning to rush our border. There is a video of a large group of future Democrats published on the Pueblo sin Fronteras website discussing coming in illegally en masse.

Some of the migrants came with a large group of migrants who said they wanted to send a message to President Donald Trump “to open the gates.”

Honduran Marco Gómez said the plan is to wait until an expected 20,000 migrants arrive in Tijuana and then enter the United States en masse.

20,000!!!

“We’ll stay together and be strong, and then move on to the U.S.,” he said. “Peacefully, like people going from one country to another. Marching.”

He said they plan to enter through the vehicle lanes at San Ysidro, because “it’s more spacious.”

Another migrant said he’s impatient and will probably cross illegally soon.

In the video published on the Pueblo Sin Fronteras Facebook page in Tijuana, migrants can be heard saying they plan to try crossing en masse into the United States on Sunday, Nov. 25.

They feel they have the right to do this. It’s a sense of entitlement beyond belief.

How is this not an invasion? Many of these people are criminals.

This isn’t good for our country and it has been going on for years.

Last night, one Honduran criminal was throwing rocks at our border patrol agents.

Many Mexicans have had enough of these people.