20,000 Muslims Burn Small Hindu Village Down Over a ‘Blasphemous’ Facebook Post

A mob of about 20,000, according to police, ransacked, looted, and then burned down a village in Bangladesh over a Facebook post by a boy named Titu Roy.

The Muslim mob set fire to 30 houses in Thakurpara village following Friday prayers, the English-language Dhaka Tribune reported. There are now 250 homeless people in the small village.

As it turns out, the account was probably fake because the boy is illiterate and he no longer lives in the village.

The account shared Hindu imagery, porn and the post that was said to insult the Prophet Mohammed.

Hindus are often victims of the Muslim majority.

“Titu Roy” allegedly shared a screenshot from a group which was insulting to the Prophet.

The Dhaka Tribune later indicated that Titu Roy’s family had claimed he was illiterate.

“We had heard that a Facebook ID named after Titu spread rumors and caused all the tension here. But my brother cannot even read a word,” his brother told the Bangla Tribune.

“How can he run a Facebook ID? We think someone else opened an ID and named it after Titu.”

He left the village years ago to work in a garment factory.

I have an idea, let’s follow the Democrats advice and double the number of ‘refugees’ adhering to the ‘religion of peace’.