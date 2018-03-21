The man who built five bombs in Austin was a 24-year old white man who police were monitoring for a while. He is now dead in Round Rock Texas.

The bomber’s last two bombs were left in a Fed Ex facility. He was the only person in the facility when he left them Sunday morning and they were able to track him down with surveillance video.

He might have been disguised but they were able to triangulate using cell phones. They zeroed in on this suspect.

About 48 hours ago, the chief contacted the bomber via TV and tried to open a dialogue. He left a number for the killer to call. The response by the bomber was to leave two more bombs at a FedEx center. One of those went off prematurely in the facility, injuring one worker, and another was found and detonated by police.

Police were able to find the car he was driving and the hotel where it was parked.

After the bomber left the hotel parking lot last night, the police closed in and topped him on the Interstate. The bomber set a bomb off in his car, killing himself. A SWAT officer also shot at him. It’s not yet known if he hit the suspect.

One SWAT officer received minor injuries as he approached the bomber’s car.

The killer’s name has been withheld until his next of kin have been notified. The bomb also destroyed the man’s body and a medical examiner has to identify him.

The police do not have a motive at this time and the investigation continues. Gov. Abbott said he was not ex-military as media has been reporting.

Watch the latest video at <a href=”http://www.foxnews.com”>foxnews.com</a>