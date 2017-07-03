25 Democrats Seek to Declare Trump Incompetent, Impeach Him, Over Tweet Jokes

This is rich. The Democrats and the media want to see Trump declared incompetent and impeached because they think his tweet jokes proves he’s crazy.

Twenty-five House Democrats have signed on to a bill seeking President Trump’s removal under the 25th Amendment.

Of course, taking photos of yourself holding a decapitated Trump head isn’t crazy at all. Violently killing Trump in a Shakespearian play is oh so normal. Parading around in masks and waving ISIS-like flags, tormenting police makes people patriots.

Rep. Jamie Raskin , a Democratic congressmen from Maryland, emailed his colleagues to support the bill for the “security of the nation”. His bill calls for an “oversight” commission that could declare Donald Trump incapacitated and push for his removal.

In order for this bill to work or any effort to invoke the 25th Amendment to work, Mike Pence would have to agree.

“In case of emergency, break glass,” Raskin told Yahoo News. “If you look at the record of things that have happened since January, it is truly a bizarre litany of events and outbursts.”

What’s really bizarre is that Americans keep voting in these congressmen who never accomplish anything. They are sanctimonious and self-righteous, but effective, not so much.

But it’s perfectly normal for Johnny Depp to talk about killing Trump and for Madonna to talk about how she wants to burn the White House down.

Trump’s recent tweets about Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski seem to have stirred the obstructionist Democrats to action. They won’t act on the healthcare they are responsible for but they will act on hurting the President.

For some of us, Trump’s tweets are at times cringeworthy, but that doesn’t make him crazy. After 8 years of Obama and his PC police, Trump’s jokes are a relief to some.

Trump’s son Donald Jr. described his father as a blue collar billionaire and that’s who he is. He jokes very differently from the left.

Our former president met the left’s standards apparently but he also began our transformation into a Socialist hellhole.

Pelosi called the Trump-Mika tweet sexist but there’s nothing sexist about saying Mika was bleeding from her facelift. It’s too bad he tweeted that but the man has been brutalized by those two MSNBC hosts for months.

Trump followed that tweet up with a comic WWE clip of him wrestling while wearing a business suit. As the wrestling went on with Trump the obvious winner, CNN’s logo kept flashing on. Chill guys, it’s a joke.



It has the media going wild, but once you realize the media IS the Democratic Party, it all makes sense.

The responses were immediate and failed to accept the humor of it after months of late-night comics not-so-humorously ripping into Trump in the most vile ways imaginable.

Conservative radio host Joe Walsh tweeted, “shame on you sir”. Jim Acosta of CNN, often called their fake news reporter, tweeted isn’t “pro-wrestling fake”? to which an endless stream of people and the President tweeted back, “like your news coverage,

Ann Navarro said Trump’s rhetoric will lead to a reporter being killed. Funny since the only ones getting hurt are Republican congressmen. The media gave that little play. Many blamed guns and the victims themselves.

Carl Bernstein said Trump’s Mika tweet is a “definitive statement” of Trump’s mindset that should disturb every American.

Carl, it was a joke.

Where are these people when Fareed Zakaria is calling the play depicting the violent stabbing death of Donald Trump a “masterpiece”?

Truly crazy and always-eventually-fired Keith Olbermann heads up a show called the Resistance, which is the communist version of a real “resistance”. He is demanding the 25th Amendment be invoked.

Please RT if you agree the cabinet must invoke the 25th Amendment, TODAY, and immediately remove @realDonaldTrump from the presidency. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 2, 2017

Brian Stelter, CNN’s rabid anti-Trumper, compared Trump to Hugo Chavez and Vladimir Putin over his harsh media criticisms during a PRIVATE fundraiser this past week. Trump asked donors if he should sue CNN and called the CNN staff “horrible human beings.

CNN never lets up and he doesn’t either. The media in general tears Trump apart daily, mocking him throughout the world, but that’s okay.

Stelter said, Is this president trying to impersonate Hugo Chavez, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin? Because this is exactly the kind of language that leaders use when they are trying to undermine the press.

The press began by undermining him and they’re not used to anyone trampling on their lofty selves. They undermine themselves.

Rep. Raskin was asked about Trump’s Mika/Joe tweets and he said,”I assume every human being is allowed one or two errant and seemingly deranged tweets. The question is whether you have a sustained pattern of behavior that indicates something is seriously wrong.”

Rep. Al Green (d-TX) called for impeachment and Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) has circulated articles of impeachment.

What do they think they are going to impeach him for? He hasn’t done anything to merit that. They will make fools of themselves. And, frankly, they look insane these days.