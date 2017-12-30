2800 More Emails Jeff Sessions! Will You Prosecute???

Remember how Huma Abedin-Hillary Clinton government emails ended up on Anthony Weiner’s laptop? About 2800 were found. Some or all of these Clinton emails have finally been released and are on the State Department website after they sat on them for months. At least five were marked classified.

They were released because of the hard work of the watchdog group Judicial Watch.

We know from prior emails, that there was evidence of pay-to-play and there were government emails that Hillary Clinton lied about. Hillary told us that she handed in all her government documents and all that was left were personal emails.

The last administration was corrupt. Former FBI Director Comey was compromised and so was Loretta Lynch. Will this DoJ do anything or do we have to live with a corrupt DoJ to the end times?

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton called the email release a “major victory.”

“This is a major victory,” Fitton said in a statement. “After years of hard work in federal court, Judicial Watch has forced the State Department to finally allow Americans to see these public documents. It will be in keeping with our past experience that Abedin’s emails on Weiner’s laptop will include classified and other sensitive materials. That these government docs were on Anthony Weiner’s laptop dramatically illustrates the need for the Justice Department to finally do a serious investigation of Hillary Clinton’s and Huma Abedin’s obvious violations of law.”