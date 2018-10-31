2nd Armed Caravan Also Funded by Latin American Leftist Countries

A second caravan is heading for the border and the mob attacked agents at the Mexican-Guatemala border with rocks, glass bottles, firebombs and some had guns. They are heading for the USA, but don’t worry, CNN says it’s an “imaginary caravan“.

The migrants know there are criminals among them and that’s common, says reporter William LaJeunesse. He has personally interviewed gang members, drug and human traffickers in the migrant mob.

He saw a U.S. immigration lawyer yesterday telling the people how to lie, pass a credible fear interview, and gain entry into the U.S. as a refugee. This effort is supported by Pueblo sin Fronteras, which is funded by groups funded by George Soros.

COMMUNIST LATIN AMERICAN COUNTRIES ARE FUNDING THIS, NGOS ARE ASSISTING

The Guatemalan Secretary of Strategic Intelligence Manuel Duarte joined Laura Ingraham last night on Fox News.

He repeated the Vice President’s warning that the caravans are organized by leftist groups and some NGOs funded by Latin American countries [that would include Venezuela]. They are investigating and sharing the intel with the United State intelligence agencies.

The NGOs are often tied to Soros and USAID.

Duarte said they tried hard to stop them but one problem is Central Americans have travel passes and are allowed to travel freely among these countries. Another issue is the migrants put women and children first [just like ISIS does] and used them as human shields.

CNN SAYS IT’S AN “IMAGINARY CARAVAN”

FAKE NEWS: CNN contributor claims the caravan of illegal immigrants is “imaginary.” No pushback from the two CNN hosts. pic.twitter.com/GCVaX6N7wB — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 30, 2018