2nd Kavanaugh Accuser Won’t Cooperate, Demands FBI Probe

The attorney for the second woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct said Thursday that his client would speak with the FBI but “will not cooperate in a Senate Judiciary Committee review of her claims.“

She’s the woman who only remembered who assaulted her 35 years ago after sitting with her Democrat attorney for six days.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is not suited to do this kind of investigation, and she’s not going to cooperate with this kind of political theater,” attorney John Clune said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Oh really, and who are you to decide that?

Clune, who is representing Deborah Ramirez, said a “real sexual assault investigation” to determine what took place. He’s crowing the Democrat-Chucky Schumer mantra.

“If there’s another way, we’d be happy to discuss that with the Senate Judiciary Committee, but the fact that they won’t even have a phone call with us gets in the way from having any kind of meaningful conversation,” he said. [That’s a barefaced lie by the way]

Brett Kavanaugh accuser Deborah Ramirez “would get on the phone with the FBI today … but the Senate Judiciary Committee is not suited to do this kind of investigation and she’s not going to cooperate with this kind of political theater,” according to her lawyer. pic.twitter.com/W4fPVWqZgg — New Day (@NewDay) September 27, 2018

CUT HER LOOSE! THIS IS A SCAM!

CLUNE ALSO LIES

The media ignored his deception but the Wall Street Journal’s Kimberley Strassel didn’t.

It’s a Schumer set up. His hands are all over it.

These women deserve to be heard in a fair way and their claims must be properly investigated. Republicans need to immediately suspend the proceedings related to Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination and the president must order the FBI to re-open the background check investigation. pic.twitter.com/zkXHRJ4kHN — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 26, 2018