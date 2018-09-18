3 Dem Senators Badger White House Counsel Over Judge Kavanaugh

Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn, Doug Jones, D-Ala., and Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., are now badgering White House Counsel Don McGahn in a letter to answer questions about the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh.

Isn’t Doug Jones supposed to be the centrist? Don’t kid yourself, he’s a leftist.

They want to know about the 65 women who signed a letter in support of him.

“Based on your unique role in choosing and vetting judicial nominees for the administration and shepherding Judge Kavanaugh through the Supreme Court nominations process, we have questions about your knowledge surrounding the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh before they became public last week,” the senators wrote in a letter to McGahn on Tuesday.

These senators have the gall to worry about the timing after Senator Feinstein’s timing of the Blasey letter. They are concerned about when the letter by the 65 women was written. Several women, including news correspondent Britt Hume’s daughter, have come out to explain how the letter came about.

The three wrote that they were suspicious and are trying to make a mountain out of an ant hill.

“The timing of this letter is highly suspicious,” Leahy, Blumenthal, and Jones wrote. “The sexual assault allegations against Judge Kavanaugh were first made public on September 13, 2018. Yet this letter was released the very next day. The timing raises questions about whether this letter was drafted or coordinated prior to these allegations becoming public, and, if that is the case, whether individuals in the White House and members of the Senate knew about these allegations earlier than they have admitted.”

It’s like entering the Twilight Zone with the Democrats today.

The Democrats are desperate to stop Kavanaugh or anyone appointed by the President or any Republican president. They have no use for the democratic process. They want complete control, period.

This letter is one more creative way to slow the process and make hay out of Professor Blasey’s allegations.

McGahn has overseen the judicial selection process in the White House. He seemed to support Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee this month.

He accompanied Kavanaugh to some of his meetings with members of the Senate throughout the nomination process.

These jerks are trying to hang a man with a 36-year-old alleged attack with no evidence. What we do know is it is completely out of character for him.

They couldn’t care less about getting to the truth. When the judge tried to arrange meetings with the Democrats in Congress to discuss the allegations, they refused to meet with him. The truth is irrelevant.

This is one more partisan maneuver by the three senators.