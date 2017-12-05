3 NY Times Articles Call Trump a Bigot Sunday

The New York Times published three op-eds Sunday calling the President a bigot with absolutely no evidence whatsoever. Washington Examiner reported the information.

One article by alt-left columnist Charles Blow said Trump is Steve Bannon’s creation and Bannon is alt-right. Alt-right they claim is a “new name for nazis and racists”.

Another op-ed by alt-left Roger Cohen said this is “the last stand of the white man”.

“The neo-fascists of Poland, of Hungary, are on the march, their anti-Semitism not yet exhausted,” said columnist Cohen. “In every Western democracy, Trump has helped unleash that which is most foul in human nature.”

A third op-ed, by freelance writer and alt-lefter Kashana Cauley, said that some of Trump’s recent comments on Twitter, including his rebuke of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, “make it clear what he thinks about black Americans: Our role is to sit down and shut up, to remain deferential and grateful to him …”

This is why Americans no longer trust the media.

A large majority of Americans now say mainstream media publishes fake news.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say the mainstream press is full of fake news, a sentiment that is held by a majority of voters across the ideological spectrum.

According to data from the latest Harvard-Harris poll, which was provided exclusively to The Hill, 65 percent of voters believe there is a lot of fake news in the mainstream media.

That number includes 80 percent of Republicans, 60 percent of independents and 53 percent of Democrats. Eighty-four percent of voters said it is hard to know what news to believe online.

There is only one way to approach reading the news, ‘don’t trust and then verify’.

Here’s the Tip of the Day: no longer can Americans expect truth-telling. Be very skeptical about what you hear, read, and even when speaking with neighbors. False witness has overwhelmed honesty. — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) December 5, 2017