3 of 4 Terrorists Convicted in the US Are Foreigners

Fully three-quarters of the terrorists convicted in this country are foreigners, according to The Hill. A report out of the DoJ found that in the case of 549 convicted terrorists, 254 were foreign citizens, 148 were naturalized U.S. citizens and 147 were natural born U.S. citizens, between Sept. 11, 2001, and Dec. 31, 2016.

Those individuals were born in India, Pakistan, Sudan, Syria, Uzbekistan and Yemen; some obtained U.S. citizenship, others legal permanent residency or refugee status.

The report also says 2,554 people on the terrorist watchlist were intercepted attempting to enter the United States, 2,170 by air, 335 by land and 49 by sea.

A recent Inspector General’s report found that ICE under Obama released what may be known or suspected terrorists without oversight or follow up. They have 2.4 million on their docket who are not re-screened. There are several reasons for it from poor management to inadequate staffing but one of the main reasons is the suspected terrorists are protected in sanctuary cities.