376 Pour Through Tunnels at the Same Time, Pelosi Gripes About a Trip

While Nancy Pelosi and her gang of minions are complaining about not making it off the tarmac on their overseas trip, thousands of illegals pour in each day. In one area alone in the Yuma sector, 376 people came through in tunnels, illegally, all at the same time.

We don’t know who these people are. More than half are children, and some could be gang kids. We don’t know. They will be released within 20 days, and will not show up for their court appearance. Instead, they will wait for the next Democrat amnesty. Their parents used these kids as anchors or perhaps their families are here already.

A border wall will help control illegal immigration, but people must understand that when the President says ‘build the wall,’ he is referring to all that must be done to control the borders. The President is asking for more than the wall, and he’s not asking for a 1900 mile wall. He’s asking for several hundred miles and he’s asking for more agents, more technology, more beds, and humanitarian help.

Speaker Pelosi won’t discuss any of it.

Most importantly, as the President has said we need the laws changed, but Congress refuses to act. They are useless. If these people were punished for crossing illegally, especially for crossing more than once, it would make the difference.

The wall is a symbol for all of that. The wall is still essential in of itself because it will delay the illegals long enough for the Border Agents to reach them.

This week, smugglers decided to use their tunnels, and an enormous number poured through.

The largest group they have ever had at one time in one place crossed through tunnels this week.

CBP said a record 376 people crossed the border, including 179 who were children. Thirty of those children were unaccompanied minors.

“In my 30 years with the Border Patrol, I have not been part of arresting a group of 376 people,” Anthony Porvaznik, the CBP sector chief in Yuman, told ABC. “That’s really unheard of.”

They dug multiple holes to come through altogether. Tell me again how this isn’t an invasion facilitated by transnational criminals and Democrats [and some Republicans]?

In this sector, there are 14 miles without any barrier at all.

