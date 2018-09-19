3rd Classmate Named by Mrs. Blasey-Ford Denies Her Claims, Votes On!

All three men named by Christine Blasey Ford deny being at the high school party. Mrs. Blasey-Ford says she was assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh at the party only she remembers.

The third classmate Patrick J. Smyth denies attending the teen party described by Blasey Ford.

Smyth graduated with Kavanaugh in 1983 from the all-boys school in North Bethesda, Maryland — Georgetown Preparatory.

According to CNN: Smyth’s attorney, Eric Bruce, sent a letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California. In it, Smyth denies seeing any “improper conduct” from Kavanaugh.

“I understand that I have been identified by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford as the person she remembers as ‘PJ’ who supposedly was present at the party she described in her statements to the Washington Post,” Smyth said in the statement. “I am issuing this statement today to make it clear to all involved that I have no knowledge of the party in question; nor do I have any knowledge of the allegations of improper conduct she has leveled against Brett Kavanaugh.”

“Personally speaking, I have known Brett Kavanaugh since high school and I know him to be a person of great integrity, a great friend, and I have never witnessed any improper conduct by Brett Kavanaugh towards women. To safeguard my own privacy and anonymity, I respectfully request that the Committee accept this statement in response to any inquiry the Committee may have,” he added.

THE MOB IS TRYING TO DESTROY THE OTHER CLASSMATE

Mark Judge, another of Kavanaugh’s classmates whom Ford named has issued a similar statement. He is currently being pilloried on social media. The mob is holding a couple things against him and airing his dirty linen. He openly spoke and wrote about a wild, colorful past. Also, he put a nasty Noel Coward quote in his yearbook as a 17-year-old trying to be cool.

Smyth’s letter is expected to be sent to Grassley and Feinstein on Wednesday, according to CNN.

Despite Ford’s attorney Lisa Banks telling CNN her client is ready to testify before Congress about the allegations, the liberal California professor is now calling for a full FBI investigation before she will testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The FBI has refused twice.

Ford keeps moving the goalposts to make it impossible to implement any quick action.

REPUBLICANS GROW IMPATIENT

Republican senators said Wednesday the vote on Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination should move forward if his accuser Christine Blasey Ford does not come before the Judiciary Committee to testify about her allegations.

The two GOP senators who specifically said they were not ready to vote on Judge Kavanaugh. However, they are now on board.

Sen. Bob Corker, Tennessee Republican, told Politico on Sunday that he thought delaying the vote “would be best for all,” but on Wednesday tweeted “let’s vote” if Ms. Ford refuses to speak.

The President responded on Wednesday, according to TheHill.com.

President Trump said the assault allegations are a “very tough thing.” He still, however, wants to hear from Judge Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

That won’t happen.