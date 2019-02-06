3rd Virginia Dem in Line for Governorship Mark Herring Wore Blackface

Who’s fourth in line for governor of Virginia? Hopefully, it’s a Republican. They would never appear in blackface.

The Virginia Democratic administration is a mess. First, you have Infanticide-pusher Governor Northam show up in an old yearbook photo in blackface or a KKK outfit, although he now says it’s not him. The day before he apologized for appearing in the photo.

Then you have the next in line for the governorship, Justin Fairfax accused of rape in 2004. The woman involved has hired the same firm that Christine Blasey-Ford used.

Now we have another top Democrat admitting to wearing blackface.

Bloomberg reports that Attorney General Mark Herring admitted Wednesday to putting on blackface in the 1980s, when he was a college student.

Herring issued a statement saying he wore brown makeup and a wig in 1980 to look like a black rapper during a party as a 19 -year-old undergraduate at the University of Virginia.

Even more concerning is Herring would be next in line to be governor after Northam and Fairfax.

THE STATEMENT

In the statement, Herring said he and two friends dressed up to look like rappers they listened to, including Kurtis Blow, to perform a song.

“It sounds ridiculous even now writing it. But because of our ignorance and glib attitudes – and because we did not have an appreciation for the experiences and perspectives of others – we dressed up and put on wigs and brown makeup.”

“This was a onetime occurrence and I accept full responsibility for my conduct,” Herring said.

Ironically, Herring loudly called for Northam to resign over his yearbook photo.

“It is no longer possible for Governor Northam to lead our Commonwealth and it is time for him to step down,” Herring said of Northam over the weekend.

Well then, if it’s no longer possible for Northam to remain as governor over his potential blackface photo 35 years ago, isn’t it impossible for Herring also? Certainly, Fairfax can’t serve because a woman ACCUSED him. You must always believe the woman and an accusation is enough according to Democrats [we don’t agree obviously].

No one seems concerned about Northam wanting to execute babies after they are born. That’s apparently a no-never-mind.

Imagine if they found a Republican or three Republicans who appeared in blackface? They would all be gone in three minutes.

Please see my statement below. pic.twitter.com/FBDcgxHOq9 — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) February 6, 2019