4 Days to Election, Michael Cohen Says Trump Made 4 Racist Comments

As the President’s popularity rises to 40 percent with blacks and as the election nears, vindictive Democrat Michael Cohen told Vanity Fair of four alleged incidents in which the President used shocking racist language. Cohen is making his statements right before he is to go to prison for criminal acts unrelated to the President.

Cohen has said in the past that he has everything on tape. So WHERE ARE THE TAPES?

He waited until less than four days before the election to say this. How convenient. Also interesting, Cohen’s lawyer is Hillary’s close advisor and lawyer of many years.

THIS IS WHAT HE CLAIMS

After a campaign rally during the 2016 election cycle, Cohen watched it on TV and noticed the crowd was Caucasian. “I told Trump that the rally looked vanilla on television. Trump responded, ‘That’s because black people are too stupid to vote for me.’”

After Nelson Mandela died, Trump allegedly made a vile statement. “[Trump] said to me, ‘Name one country run by a black person that’s not a shithole,’ and then he added, ‘Name one city,’” Sarah Sanders denied the comments. That conveniently meshes with the allegations that Trump called countries s***holes based on the race of the populations.

Cohen said in the late 2000s while traveling to Chicago for a board meeting, Trump again made a racist comment in a conversation. “We were going from the airport to the hotel, and we drove through what looked like a rougher neighborhood. Trump made a comment to me, saying that only the blacks could live like this.”

After the first few seasons of The Apprentice, Cohen claimed he and Trump were discussing the reality show and past season winners. They ended up talking about two contestants, Bill Rancic and Kwame Jackson. “Trump was explaining his back-and-forth about not picking Jackson,” an African-American investment manager who had graduated from Harvard Business School. “He said, ‘There’s no way I can let this black f-g win.’”

That last one is very absurd. Trump is the one who kept rehiring Omarosa when no one wanted her hired.

Cohen is a known liar and has defended the President against charges of racism in the past. He said he never made racist comments. Cohen is making these comments with no time to rebut.

President Trump doesn’t seem like that kind of person. He has always gotten along with blacks and given generously to their causes. This sounds like a Democrat dirty trick.

SOME RESPONSES

Michael Cohen told me REPEATEDLY that he NEVER heard Donald Trump say anything racially disparaging in his life!!!! That he didn’t have a racist bone in his body!! That’s the reason that we formed NDC for Trump, to put those allegations to rest. — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) November 2, 2018

Hillary Clinton literally said that all black people look the same, a story that the media barely touched. That same media is now running breathless coverage of unsubstantiated claims from Michael Cohen about Trump supposedly making racist remarks. But there’s no bias, honest! — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 2, 2018

Amazing how many things Michael Cohen is “remembering” just before he is sentenced to jail — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 2, 2018

It’s important to note that for years Michael Cohen aggressively defended President Trump against accusations of racism and even sat on the Trump campaign’s diversity council and helped to recruit people of color to join the council. https://t.co/bM0E8wrlvz — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 2, 2018