Build the Wall! 474 Human Traffickers of Children Arrested in LA

Authorities say 474 people have been arrested in a multi-day sting operation focused on human trafficking in California.

Child prostitution is out in plain sight. The victims are called “children of the night”.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said Tuesday the arrests came after a three-day operation conducted by 30 law enforcement agencies across the state last week. Investigators say as part of the sting, undercover officers posed as prostitutes on street corners and also posted advertisements online.

Officials say three dozen people were arrested on suspicion of being pimps.

They say officers also rescued 28 children who were being sexually exploited and offered services to 27 adults they said were victims of sex trafficking.

McDonnell says the arrests represent a “very sad commentary on the condition we’re dealing with.”

District Attorney Jackie Lacey says authorities won’t tolerate children being sexually exploited.

“These people who operate human trafficking rings, they’re sinister, they’re vile, they brand these children and women, they beat them, they drug them, they do everything possible in order to control them and their minds,” Lacey said at a news conference to observe Human Trafficking Awareness Month. “And then they abuse them and allow others to abuse them repeatedly,” CBS local reported.

“The pimps that we are dealing with that are involved in human trafficking, the majority of them are hardcore gang member with lengthy criminal histories who are frequently armed,” reported Crime Watch.

Prosecutors filed 75 human trafficking charges last year, compared with 28 in 2013, Lacey said. Her office also trained more than 400 police officers to better investigate human trafficking cases and worked to help the prostitutes get off the street.

Gangs got into the prostitution business when they realized it was an easy way to make money and the penalties were small, said Deputy District Attorney Jane Creighton, who leads the sex trafficking unit.

Illegal alien gangs often use illegal alien victims and recruit illegal alien smugglers.

Sureño gangs*, including Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), 18th Street, and Florencia 13, are expanding faster than other national-level gangs, both in membership and geographically. Twenty states and the District of Columbia report an increase of Sureño migration into their region over the past three years. California has experienced a substantial migration of Sureño gangs into northern California and neighboring states, such as Arizona, Nevada, and Oregon.

Sureños, Sur 13, or Sureños X3 are groups of loosely affiliated gangs that pay tribute to the Mexican Mafia while in U.S. state and federal correctional facilities. Many Sureño gangs have rivalries with one another and the only time this rivalry is set aside is when they enter the prison system.

Some of the most violent criminals are illegal aliens but police can’t use their immigration status to rid the streets of them.

“Two-thirds of all outstanding felony warrants in the city of Los Angeles involved illegal aliens — as well as 95% of outstanding murder warrants,” Daily Wire reported.

What are we doing by importing this gang culture out of Mexico and South America into the U.S.?

