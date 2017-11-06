5-Year Old in California Nabbed for Selling Lemonade without a License

Someone spotted a law-breaking 5-year old selling lemonade and snacks without a license in Porterville, California. The “good” citizen immediately called authorities.

The little girl Autumn Thomasson worked to earn enough money for a new bicycle on her own in less than 24 hours.

Her mother said, “It meant so much to know she earned her own money. She got to bring her own wallet and buy it herself and pay at the cash register.”

That was last year. Thanks to the mean citizen who reported her, she won’t be doing it next year. She received a very stern letter from the Porterville Finance Department demanding payment for a business license over her last summer’s sales.

To add insult to injury, the letter was accompanied with a copy of the proud mother’s Facebook posting about her daughter’s business.

The Porterville city manager explained complaints have come in over other evil capitalist children. He didn’t call them that but that’s obviously the problem.

City officials are now pulling back. One official said there was “no excuse” for sending the letter. “It makes the city look bad,” John Lollis told Fox 26.

Uh, yeah!

As it turns out, children don’t need a business license and she can sell lemonade once again.

Mr. Lollis and City Councilman Cameron Hamilton tried to visit her at home to tell her she could sell her lemonade after all but she wasn’t home.

Autumn plans to open her lemonade stand again ahead of the holidays in order to sponsor a family or classmate in need.