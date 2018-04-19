59% of Californians Want Deportations, Half Want a Muslim Ban

In December 2017, the Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society at UC Berkeley and Latino Decisions fielded a statewide public opinion poll. The goal was to better understand the interaction of Californian’s attitudes in relation to Progressive values. They didn’t like some of the results. They especially didn’t like the popularity of deportations and Muslim bans.

So-Called Muslim Ban

This poll is by Progressives for Progressive research, yet they found a number of contradictory values even among Progressives. For example, the poll revealed that Californians have views that may seem contradictory. That included the fact that nearly half those surveyed support a so-called “Muslim ban”.

About 49 percent of Californians support temporarily banning people from Muslim-majority countries, according to the poll. In the Bay Area, 44 percent of residents support the ban, the least out of any region in California.

59% Say Deport

The way the Progressive pollsters put the issue of deporting illegal immigrants is: “Punishing immigrants is still popular…”.

While respondents do not want a border wall and support amnesty, they also want to see deportations by a 59% majority:

About 24 percent of the survey’s participants said it’s “very important” for the U.S. to increase deportations of undocumented immigrants, while 35 percent said it’s “somewhat important,” according to the poll. That viewpoint even held true in the Bay Area, where 25 percent of those surveyed said increasing deportations is very important and 35 percent said it’s somewhat important.

The Bay Area is very Progressive. It’s where many ’60s Beatniks made a home.

The Progressives believe deportations of people who don’t belong here is “punishment”. But not all Progressives are falling for that.

San Francisco streets are filled with unruly homeless people that include people who are insane, drug addicts, and criminals. That is a reality in their faces.

The governor, Moonbeam Brown and his hard-left administration are pushing sanctuary for dangerous illegal alien criminals. That has turned off people in southern California. They want safety.

San Diego County, the third largest California county has joined with several others to reject the state’s prohibitions against cooperation with ICE. They will follow federal law.

Orange County and the cities of San Juan Capistrano, Aliso Viejo, Escondido, and Mission Viejo are among those who joined in the revolt.

The Progressive pollsters say there are still millions of conservatives in California — much to their chagrin no doubt. But these numbers suggest some Democrats have joined with the right on these two issues.

California Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday defended the state law and blasted “low-life politicians” who he argued are exploiting the illegal immigration issue for political reasons.

“The Republican Party has this little narrow group of—people that think that somehow they’re going to get elected” on the issue, Brown said Tuesday during remarks at the National Press Club.

Some of us might say that Brown is a nutjob “low-life”.