7 Knife Attacks in London in One Day, Mayor Khan’s Nowhere to Be Found

London has some very strict gun laws but they will now have to ban knives because their knife crimes are out of control. Oddly, they still have gun crimes. Imagine that — bad guys can still get guns.

There were seven stabbing attacks in London yesterday in only one day and six in only 90 minutes. A thirteen-year-old boy is left fighting for his life. The boy was stabbed three times and laid motionless bleeding out for 20 minutes before help came.

The attackers were a trio of teen men. All are being held and one was charged with attempted murder.

Mayor Khan has not visited one attack site nor has he spoken to any of the victims’ families. There is political correctness in the police force.

London’s More Dangerous Than New York

At least 35 people have been killed as a result of knife crimes in London this year.

There were 37, 443 recorded knife offenses and 6,694 recorded gun offenses in the year up to September 2017.

In London, the problem was even more pronounced than the rest of the country, with 12,980 knife crimes taking place in the capital – 2,452 more than the equivalent year.

Four teenagers were stabbed to death in London on New Year’s Eve alone, and 22 were killed in March alone – making London deadlier than New York.

The US city had a mere 21 killings in comparison.

With Khan in charge, it’s not likely to improve any time soon.