7 Migrants Arrested for Setting Homeless Man on Fire Christmas Eve

Seven migrants, ages 15 -21, were arrested on suspicion of setting a homeless man on fire in a Berlin Subway station Christmas Eve. Six suspects are Syrian and one is Lybian. They celebrated as they watched the man burn.

Thomas Neuendorf, the vice chief of the press office at Berlin Police, told Bild that detectives believe the 21-year-old was the main instigator.

As if a Christmas miracle, the man escaped almost unscathed thanks to several bystanders coming quickly to his rescue.

I have a great idea, let’s bring thousands more of these unvetted immigrants into the U.S. Hillary wanted at least 65,000 more per year.

Merkel, who is up for re-election, now wants to make it harder to immigrate to Germany and she will speed up deportations.

It’s too late Angela! She took in 1.2 million for no good reason. The problem is too immense to solve it by taking them all in.

A highly-esteemed cardinal who is considered a possible next leader of the Roman Catholic Church said he’s “worried” about the future of his country and the growing Muslim migrant crisis.

Cardinal Christoph Schonborn no longer believes migrants should be welcomed without reservations.

The Express reports that “He said that it was better to concentrate on providing support to the nations in Africa and the East, hoping that migrants ‘could live in their homeland again.’

“He added that he was becoming ‘more cautious’ in his attitude as migrants had arrived in ‘unbelievable number.’

“He said: ‘We have had to learn, this [crisis] goes well beyond our capacity and ability.’

“Speaking about the changing mood in the country, with the rise of the anti-mass migration Freedom Party which looks to gain ground in the upcoming general election, the Cardinal said: ‘Our country is worried.’”

Source of Berlin story: Daily Mail