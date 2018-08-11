70 Media Outlets Plan an Assault on the President for Calling Them “Fake News”

The media is so angry about the President calling “fake news the enemy of the people” that 70 outlets are preparing to launch a massive assault on the President in their editorial sections next week.

Expect a lot of fake news next week. That’s why they are putting it in the editorial section.

The far-left Boston Globe editorial board is calling on editorial boards at other news outlets across the nation to speak up against President Trump‘s attacks on the press.

‘‘We are not the enemy of the people,’’ said Marjorie Pritchard, deputy managing editor for the editorial page of The Boston Globe, referring to a characterization of journalists that Trump has used in the past. The president, who contends he has largely been covered unfairly by the press, also employs the term ‘‘fake news’’ often when describing the media.

The Globe has reached out to editorial boards nationwide to write and publish editorials on Aug. 16 denouncing what the newspaper called a ‘‘dirty war against the free press.’’

Trump has lashed out at the “fake news” as the “enemy of the people”.

Pritchard said “about 70” other news outlets are on board with editorials to run next week.

Isn’t this journalistic collusion? Isn’t that fake news.

CNN just held a fake panel with a Socialist pretending to be a disillusioned Trump voter; Vox ran an ad depicting MS-13 as American kids with after-school jobs who ride bikes; conservatives are being shut down by the press which is an arm of the Democratic Party; and the Guardian and other media outlets are spreading the defamatory material in a book that wasn’t fact checked and was written by a fired employee — Omarosa Manigault. But don’t ever call them fake news.

