70% of Long-Term Non-Citizens in the USA Collect Welfare

A majority of “non-citizens,” including those with legal green card rights, are collecting welfare meant for U.S. citizens. An analysis of Census Bureau findings reveals that from 2014, 63 percent of non-citizens are using a welfare program, and it grows to 70 percent for those here 10 years or more.

WELCOME THE UNPRODUCTIVE

We are inviting the unproductive into the country.

The Center for Immigration Studies said in its latest report, a compilation of government data, that the numbers give support for Trump’s plan to cut non-citizens off welfare from the “public charge” if they want a green card that allows them to legally work in the United States.

“The Trump administration has proposed new ‘public charge’ rules making it harder for prospective immigrants to qualify for lawful permanent residence — green cards — if they use or are likely to use U.S. welfare programs,” said CIS.

THEY WORK OFF THE BOOKS OR AT LOW-PAYING JOBS

Of non-citizen households receiving welfare, 93 percent have at least one worker, as do 76 percent of native households receiving welfare. In fact, non-citizen households are more likely overall to have a worker than are native households.

CIS writes that: the primary reason welfare use is so high among non-citizens is that a much larger share of non-citizens have modest levels of education and, as a result, they often earn low wages and qualify for welfare at higher rates than natives.

IMMIGRANTS IN GENERAL USE A LOT MORE WELFARE

Of households headed by naturalized immigrants (U.S. citizens), 50 percent used one or more welfare programs. Naturalized-citizen households tend to have lower welfare use than non-citizen households for most types of programs, but higher use rates than native households for virtually every major program, CIS’s report continues.

But, how can that be? We keep hearing how much better immigrants are than citizens. And here is the clincher:

Welfare use is significantly higher for non-citizens than for natives in all four top immigrant-receiving states. In California, 72 percent of non-citizen-headed households use one or more welfare programs, compared to 35 percent for native-headed households. In Texas, the figures are 69 percent vs. 35 percent; in New York, they are 53 percent vs. 38 percent; and in Florida, 56 percent of non-citizen-headed households use at least welfare program, compared to 35 percent of native households.

Yep, immigrants are NOT better than citizens after all, unless you think dependency is a valued trait.