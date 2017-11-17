77% of College-Educated Democrats Think Gender Is Not Determined at Birth

Overall, roughly half of Americans (54%) say that whether someone is a man or a woman is determined by the sex they were assigned at birth, while 44% say someone can be a man or a woman even if that is different from the sex they were assigned at birth.

Democrats with a bachelor’s degree or more education are more likely than other Democrats to say a person’s gender can be different from the sex they were assigned at birth. About three-quarters (77%) of Democrats with a bachelor’s degree or more say this, compared with 60% of Democrats with some college and 57% of those with a high school diploma or less. No such divide exists among Republicans, according to a Pew Research survey.

That really does suggest a college education for Democrats is contraindicated. Keep in mind that this is the party of science. The rest of us are the flat-earthers.

To put it another way, only 23% of college-educated Democrats think that sex is determined at birth.

Biology doesn’t matter to Democrats who spend four years or more in college. You get to decide your gender in your own time.

This comes from the party of climate change and we should all believe them when they say we can control the weather. They can’t give an accurate weather report for a week but they can predict what will happen in a hundred years with their flawed computer models.

We can conclude from this that the more educated Democrats get, the stupider they get.

Germany is now allowing parents to pick a third gender when their child is born. This anti-biology phenomena is pervasive in Western thinking and it goes beyond the United States.

Pew Research surveyed 4500 people between August and September and they asked if sex is assigned at birth.

The term “sex assigned at birth” comes from the transgender community for their own benefit and to further the delusion. No one assigns sex. Nature, biology define the gender.

People aren’t allowed to say homosexuality is ever a choice but gender is?

All this makes it possible for a white man to say he’s a Filipino woman. Adam Wheeler decided to say exactly that. He is a transracial, not mentally ill or confused or a liar, he is a transracial.

Ja Du, who was born Adam Wheeler, according to The Independent, also drives a tuk tuk, basically a rickshaw, around Tampa. Tuk tuks are commonly used in the Phillippines.

“Whenever I’m around the music, around the food, I feel like I’m in my own skin,” the Tampa man told WTSP.

“I’d watch the History Channel, sometimes for hours … you know, nothing else intrigued me more but things about Filipino culture.”

He’s part of a small but growing number of people who call themselves transracial, meaning they are born of one race but identify as another, USA Today reported. It started with liar Rachel Dolezal who pretended she was black to get into a black college on a scholarship and to get a job with the NAACP.

Accepting and promoting this nonsense is nothing more than propaganda and if you don’t buy into it, they will label you to silence you. The leftists get people to buy into the mass delusion despite their best instincts.

The phenomena of mass delusion is a tool of oppressors.

Political propaganda aims to mobilize the masses to move an agenda forward. That’s most effectively done when the masses are unaware of the process. It’s what “community organizers” work towards, whether they know it or not. Once the masses are mobilized to push for a cause, the propagandists’ goals can be put into law.

The anti-biology movement of gender is propaganda hidden in a so-called civil rights movement. Democrats who spend too much time in college are buying into it. No one is depriving people of pretending to be a different gender if they want ,but the activists in the movement want everyone to buy into it and then use their converts to oppress all opposition.

If you think some of the leftist mantra is surreal, it is.