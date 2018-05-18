8-10 Killed at Santa Fe High School by Young Shooter

At least eight people, possibly 10, are dead in a horrific tragedy at Sante Fe High School in SE Houston. The young gunman — a kid acting suspiciously before the shooting — is under arrest and a second person of interest is detained. There are three patients in the hospital.

One male student about 16 years of age has a gunshot wound to the leg. A female patient, who is middle-aged has a gunshot wound to the leg and is in the OR. She was taken in by her husband.

A middle-aged man in his 50s is in the operating room for a gunshot wound to his upper arm. He suffered significant blood loss and is in critical condition.

Most of the dead are students.

Explosive devices have also been found on campus and off campus.

The gunman, beleived to be a student, burst into a first period art class and started shooting with a shotgun. A shotgun is an extremely lethal weapon that causes horrific injuries.

Police arrived and stopped the gunman. There was possibly one armed officer on campus who was grazed by a bullet. He might have stopped the gunman, but more is not known yet.

The Board has been debating the issue of armed police officers on campus. There is a money issue but the city was willing to help fund the officers. Many didn’t want armed officers in the schools.

According to Journal Publishing on April 27th:

Some Santa Fe Public Schools patrons are worried about having guns at schools, even if it’s sworn police officers who carry them. There are legitimate concerns about whether police weapons, by combinations of bad judgment, chaos or accident, could add a dangerous element to typical school problems – fights between students, a disruptive student who won’t quiet down, an angry parent confronting a teacher, bullying behavior.

The Santa Fe community wants gun control.

However, in Illinois, an armed resource officer ran to the gunfire unlike the Broward cowards and prevented any injuries or deaths in what could have been a massacre.

Some students saw the gunman pull the fire alarm, but others said a substitute teacher pulled the alarm to get the children out of the school.

Still, there cannot be a resource officer everywhere. A number of changes have to take place including more security to include metal detectors.

SOME INFORMATION ON TWITTER

Mass evacuation bus, two ambulances just left Santa Fe HS. Huge law enforcement presence after campus shooting this morning. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/kilA18X3lE — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) May 18, 2018

The President and the Vice President have offered their prayers.