8 House Defections! IRS Bill Passes But Most Moderates Stuck with Trump

Eight House Republicans voted in favor of the bill opening up the IRS, defying the president’s pleas for unity. But the measure has no path to passage. Trump has said he opposes any legislation that does not include funding for the border wall. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he will not take up any legislation the President will veto.

The House passed a bill Wednesday evening that would reopen the Treasury Department and ensure that the IRS would remain funded.

Oh goody, that has to be one of most peoples’ favorite agencies.

The measure passed on a 240 to 188 vote, with eight Republicans breaking ranks to vote in favor of the bill. A handful of Republicans also joined Democrats last week in voting for the measure as part of a broader package.

It isn’t going anywhere. Trump has said he will not sign legislation reopening the government unless it includes taxpayer funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border — and both Trump and Vice President Pence have visited the Capitol this week urging GOP lawmakers to vote down any such Democratic proposals.

Just two Republicans — Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) — abandoned the GOP’s stance Wednesday after voting against previous Democratic funding bills.



The other GOP supporters were Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), Will Hurd (R-Texas), John Katko (R-N.Y.), Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and Greg Walden (R-Ore.), who backed a Democratic bill last week to reopen the government.

One member, Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) decided to oppose the funding bill after voting with Democrats last week.

Only 8 Republican defections in the House… ironically, Democrats wiped out moderates who might have joined them… Trump was right: it is going to be easier for him to negotiate with (or against) Democrats now, because he will have less internal dissent. https://t.co/3ZFI7U0W1E — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 9, 2019

