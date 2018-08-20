8 Reasons John Brennan Is a “Clear and Present Danger’ to National Security

Former CIA director John Brennan has been responsible for egregious errors in service of Obama to politicize this key agency. He has been a horrible CIA director.

1.Brennan oversaw the awful Iran deal and lied about Benghazi and Libya

Brennan oversaw the Iran deal. It was a horrendous deal, so bad that Ben Rhodes had to lie to sell it which he admitted to.

He was right there for Obama all those 11 times he catered to the world’s worst dictators, including the Ayatollah.

Brennan covered up the truth about Benghazi and Libya in general. As Foreign Policy Magazine wrote, it was a big lie.

2.Spying on senators

Remember when Brennan’s CIA accessed Senate foreign intelligence committee computers to spy on them? The Washington Post wanted him fired at the time.

3.He manipulated ISIS intel

He is easily manipulated and he manipulated ISIS intelligence for Obama for political reasons. You might recall the 50 spies who said ISIS intel was dangerously manipulated. Brennan was in charge.

4.Soft on radical Islam

The former CIA director was soft on radical Islam. His ability to characterize radical Islamists as criminals was astounding. In 2010, shortly before he became CIA Director, Brennan gave a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in which he described violent radical Islamists as victims. He said their attacks should not be tied to religion.

Jihad is a “legitimate tenet of Islam” and a holy struggle and terrorism is a “tactic, a “state of mind”, Brennan said.

In March 2015, he told a gathering at the Center for Foreign Relations in New York City that we shouldn’t use the terms “Islam” or “Muslim”. Radical Islamists are not religious but rather “psychopathic criminals” and “thugs”.

5.Brennan’s bin Laden catastrophe

In a 2015 speech commemorating the anniversary of the Osama bin Laden raid, John Brennan, Mr. Obama’s top counterterrorism adviser at the time, predicted the imminent demise of al Qaeda. He knew it was a lie.

Brennan also covered up to keep the public from knowing al Qaeda was not defeated.

When bin Laden’s compound was raided, the White House cherry-picked 17 documents out of hundreds or thousands to release to the public. Brennan facilitated that.

In 1998, this same man refused to strike Osama bin Laden. Still, he continued his ascent up the career ladder.

6.Russian hacking 2016 — where the hay was he?

Brennan was opposed to any action on the 2016 hacking. Putin couldn’t have had a better friend than Brennan.

He stood down and allowed the hacking.

7.He spied on U.S. citizens

Communist Brennan spied on U.S. citizens and engaged Harry Reid in the dissemination of an unverified dossier.

8.He wants to overthrow the government — that’s everyone on the right

He supported the overthrow of the U.S. government. Brennan has continually called for insurrection.

There are more than 8 reasons and we could get into torture some have problems with, lying under oath, and leaking but these 8 should be enough.

General Tata’s right. Brennan is a ‘clear and present danger’ to national security