80% of Central American Women Are Raped Crossing Into the US

Staggering sexual violence increased as more and more Central American women and girls crossed into the United States, according to a stunning 2014 investigation.

According to a Fusion investigation, 80 percent of women and girls crossing into the U.S. by way of Mexico are raped during their journey. That’s up from a previous estimate of 60 percent, according to an Amnesty International report.

The unaccompanied under-18 Central American girls coming to the United States illegally has grown each year.

While many of these girls are fleeing their homes because of fears of being sexually assaulted, according to the UNHCR, they are still meeting that same fate on their journey to freedom.

Rape can be perpetrated by anyone along the way, including guides, fellow migrants, bandits or government officials, according to Fusion. Sometimes sex is used as a form of payment, when women and girls don’t have money to pay bribes.

The assaults are so common that many women and girls take contraceptives beforehand as preventative measures.

These victims are too afraid to come forward both because of the stigma that’s associated with rape and the fact that they fear being sent back home.

The open border’s solution is to make illegal immigration easier, but a better solution might be to discourage illegal immigration.

It’s unlikely these statistics have gotten better since the numbers of women and unaccompanied young girls coming through has surged since the study was conducted.