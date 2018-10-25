800 US Troops Heading for the Border Next Week

About 800 U.S. troops will head for the southern border next week to help Homeland Security and National Guard troops as a caravan with thousands of migrants move north, according to an official confirmation to Fox News.

The President is working with Mexico to find a way to deal with these illegal aliens.

The caravan was reportedly up to 14, 000 with two smaller caravans newly-formed. That number came from El Universal but the United Nations says 7200 are in Mexico heading for the U.S. One smaller caravan is stalled at the Guatemala-Mexico border and the other has just formed this week in El Salvador.

Mobs blowing in through our borders has been an ongoing problem and they keep coming, thanks to our judicial tyrants willfully misinterpreting our laws.

The numbers in the mob shrank by 500 when they were offered bus trips home because the trip is arduous. Some accepted asylum in Mexico.

Traveling about 45 miles a day, it would take weeks for them to reach the Texas border 1,100 miles away. Many, however, are hopping on trucks or buses and will get here a lot sooner.

Many of those who accepted bus trips back home were sick or exhausted, especially mothers carrying children, Mexican authorities reported.

Overall, the caravan is picking up more people in Mexico.

The Honduran President told Vice President Mike Pence that the caravan was organized by “leftist organization and financed by Venezuela.”

VP Mike Pence says he’s been told by the Honduran president that the caravan was organized “by leftist organizations and financed by Venezuela.” “And the Democrats, maybe?” Pres. Trump suggests. Asked for proof, the president says, “You’re going to find out.” pic.twitter.com/YIxAQeTPBd — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) October 23, 2018

