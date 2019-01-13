800k Federal Workers Are Without Pay While 30 Dems Party in PR

By
S.Noble
-
0

A delegation of over 30 congressmen took a private jet to Puerto Rico for a long weekend allegedly to hear about both the efforts and challenges of their recovery process. Perhaps they’re collecting fodder for their anti-Republican campaigns. It’s not likely they care about Puerto Ricans.

While 800,000 federal workers are taking out emergency loans to survive without pay, Democrats are partying in Puerto Rico. As another caravan, bigger than the last heads for the USA, the Dems are having a grand time on the beautiful island surf and sands.

PARTY IN PUERTO RICO

Democrats were caught partying with the cast from ‘Hamilton’ on the lobbyists’ dime. The Caucus has been to three parties so far, that we know about at least. They did pay with their own money to see the play.

It’s the Congressional Hispanic Caucus BOLD PAC winter retreat.

The congresspeople were partying with 109 lobbyists and corporate executives. K Street firms were there, including, R. J. Reynolds, Facebook, Comcast, Amazon, PhRMA, Microsoft, Intel, Verizon, and unions like the National Education Association. Democrats are the party of big government and corporate cronyism.

The USA is being overrun by anonymous foreigners and there is far more of an advantage to be a foreigner than a citizen thanks to Democrats. They don’t care about Americans.

While federal workers are not receiving paychecks, Democrats are refusing to negotiate on border security — at all. But don’t worry about them, they are having a grand time.

Corrupt New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez can be seen here on the beach. Despite being crooked, the voters re-elected him. He’s said to be a bit of a rake with the women, especially young women.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel noticed.

So did Sarah Sanders.

The thirty Democrats don’t care about the Americans dying of drug overdoses.

A new caravan is coming and they don’t care at all. It must be nice to be so carefree.

