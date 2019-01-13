800k Federal Workers Are Without Pay While 30 Dems Party in PR

A delegation of over 30 congressmen took a private jet to Puerto Rico for a long weekend allegedly to hear about both the efforts and challenges of their recovery process. Perhaps they’re collecting fodder for their anti-Republican campaigns. It’s not likely they care about Puerto Ricans.

While 800,000 federal workers are taking out emergency loans to survive without pay, Democrats are partying in Puerto Rico. As another caravan, bigger than the last heads for the USA, the Dems are having a grand time on the beautiful island surf and sands.

PARTY IN PUERTO RICO

Democrats were caught partying with the cast from ‘Hamilton’ on the lobbyists’ dime. The Caucus has been to three parties so far, that we know about at least. They did pay with their own money to see the play.

It’s the Congressional Hispanic Caucus BOLD PAC winter retreat.

The congresspeople were partying with 109 lobbyists and corporate executives. K Street firms were there, including, R. J. Reynolds, Facebook, Comcast, Amazon, PhRMA, Microsoft, Intel, Verizon, and unions like the National Education Association. Democrats are the party of big government and corporate cronyism.

The USA is being overrun by anonymous foreigners and there is far more of an advantage to be a foreigner than a citizen thanks to Democrats. They don’t care about Americans.

While federal workers are not receiving paychecks, Democrats are refusing to negotiate on border security — at all. But don’t worry about them, they are having a grand time.

30 Democrats in Puerto Rico with 109 lobbyists for weekend despite shutdown https://t.co/c0hS0AJWaZ — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) January 13, 2019

Corrupt New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez can be seen here on the beach. Despite being crooked, the voters re-elected him. He’s said to be a bit of a rake with the women, especially young women.

Spotted: Sen. Bob Menendez on the beach at a resort in Puerto Rico on Day 22 of the partial government shutdown. Reports say dozens of Dems are in PR for the CHC BOLD PAC winter retreat — including meetings on Maria cleanup, and a party with PR’s “Hamilton” cast. pic.twitter.com/6FaBYKPo4L — David McAlpine (@DavidMcAlpine) January 12, 2019

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel noticed.

Because of Chuck and Nancy’s refusal to work with @realDonaldTrump on our border crisis, we’re in the midst of the longest government shutdown in history. What are Congressional Democrats doing instead? Partying on the beach with over a hundred lobbyists. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 13, 2019

So did Sarah Sanders.

Democrats in Congress are so alarmed about federal workers not getting paid they’re partying on the beach instead of negotiating a compromise to reopen the government and secure the borderhttps://t.co/zpJypJ2Slq — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 13, 2019

The thirty Democrats don’t care about the Americans dying of drug overdoses.

Smugglers are flooding our communities with drugs. *300 Americans die each week from heroin, 90% of it comes from south of the border. *ICE seized 2,370 lbs of fentanyl in 2017, enough to kill every American. Democrats need to work with @realDonaldTrump to secure our border. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 13, 2019

A new caravan is coming and they don’t care at all. It must be nice to be so carefree.

There is ANOTHER new caravan forming that will soon be headed toward the United States. While Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer refuse to acknowledge the national security and humanitarian crisis at our southern border, @realDonaldTrump is committed to addressing it. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 12, 2019