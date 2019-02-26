81-Year-Old in a MAGA Hat Assaulted in a Supermarket

An 81-year-old Franklin New Jersey township man was assaulted after being confronted for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, authorities said.
He was shopping in a ShopRite supermarket on Monday afternoon when he was assaulted.
The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical attention.
Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Franklin Township Police Department are actively investigating the incident.
MyCentralJersey.com published the information. It’s all that is known so far.
This is getting insane. There is nothing wrong with wearing a MAGA hat. It’s a Democrat invented crisis. All they do is spread lies, hate and manufacture crises.
Maximum penalties and punishments need to be brought against the perpetrators of these sick and insidious crimes against fellow Americans. Democrats are showing themselves to be vile disturbed creatures that attack the elderly and kill viable new born babies. How could anyone be proud to call themselves a Democrat?
Civil war on conservatives has been proclaimed.