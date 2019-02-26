81-Year-Old in a MAGA Hat Assaulted in a Supermarket

An 81-year-old Franklin New Jersey township man was assaulted after being confronted for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, authorities said.

He was shopping in a ShopRite supermarket on Monday afternoon when he was assaulted.

The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical attention.

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Franklin Township Police Department are actively investigating the incident.

MyCentralJersey.com published the information. It’s all that is known so far.

This is getting insane. There is nothing wrong with wearing a MAGA hat. It’s a Democrat invented crisis. All they do is spread lies, hate and manufacture crises.