8th Suspicious Package Found at Robert De Niro’s Restaurant

Police in New York on Thursday were investigating a suspicious package at the address of Robert De Niro’s restaurant Tribeca Grill.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether it was linked to the suspicious package that was sent to CNN and to the packages that were intercepted en route to former President Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The package had markings similar to the other packages sent to Clinton, Obama, and CNN. X-Rays show the device inside was similar as well. The powder that has been found in these devices is gunpowder but there is no detonation device.

The address, 375 Greenwich St., matches that of Tribeca Enterprises, De Niro’s film and television production company and organizer of the Tribeca Film festival. The site also contains De Niro’s Tribeca Grill restaurant.

De Niro regularly bashes the President and likes to combine his name with the ‘F’ word.

The police chief said there is zero chance they don’t have the person on tape.

We will update as soon as more information comes in. The package sent to Joe Biden has also been found in a Pennsylvania post office. It too has similar markings.

