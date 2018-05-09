9/11 Mastermind Sides with Democrats Against CIA Nominee

If the 9/11 mastermind could vote, we know what party he would join and it wouldn’t be the Republican Party. The man who is responsible for the 9/11 attacks also hacked reporter Danny Pearl to death. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is worried about terrorists being hurt or tortured and has come down on the side of Democrats.

Democrats oppose Gina Haspel’s appointment and oppose all of Trump’s appointments. Trump still doesn’t have his staff more than a year after his election.

The Democrats say she can’t be appointed because she oversaw the waterboarding of one prisoner. Actually, Obama’s CIA director John Brennan was fully involved in that program.

The 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed wants to provide a written statement in support of the Democrats against the President’s CIA nominee. He has appealed to have a six-paragraph pronouncement released, The Washington Times reports.

The man who was responsible for killing 3,000 Americans wants to help Democrats quash the nomination of Gina Haspel to head up the CIA.

Does this say more about the Democrats than Gina Haspel? The terrorist sees them as allies.

Khalid’s upset that he was waterboarded and spilled the beans on who was involved in the terrorist plots against the United States. Waterboarding is now illegal and Gina Haspel will not use the technique.

Ms. Haspel oversaw a black-site prison in Thailand where two al-Qaeda terrorists, one of them under her watch, were waterboarded and subjected to other harsh interrogation techniques that opponents now label as torture.

At the time, waterboarding was declared legal by the Justice Department lawyers but the Democrats pursued it as torture. They were joined by John McCain, a pseudo-Republican who was actually tortured in North Vietnam.

Marine Lt. Col. Derek A. Poteet, Mohammed’s lawyer in his military tribunal, said the request was submitted to Army Col. James Pohl, who is overseeing pre-trial procedures in the tribunal, which could condemn Mohammed to death. This man is responsible for the deaths of 3,000 Americans in 2001 and his lawyers are still able to drag out the sentencing.

It was not immediately clear whether Col. Pohl would approve the request.

John Mitchell discusses the selection of Gina Haspel:

