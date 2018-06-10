9 Out of 10 Illegal Aliens Arrested in the U.S. Are Criminals

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Thomas Homan said, during an event at the Center for Immigration Studies, that 89 percent of illegal immigrants arrested by ICE have criminal records.

Of course, they are all criminals.

Liberal/Leftist lawmakers have condemned ICE for its raids targeting illegal immigrants, claiming that they are not focused.

However, Thomas’ claim that 89 percent of the illegal immigrants that ICE has arrested have criminal records challenges that.

“And 72 percent of those arrested had criminal convictions, said Homan, who is retiring from his post soon.”

“Ignoring the law isn’t the answer. Just because you entered the country illegally and successfully hid out for a while doesn’t make it OK,” Homan said.

Go to 13:30 for the specific remarks:

THE PRICE OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) inmates statistics website indicates that 2 out of every 10 prisoners are criminals. That is only federal, most criminals are in state or local prisons.

A December report published by the Trump administration showed that 92 percent of foreign nationals in federal prisons are in the U.S. illegally.

Illegal immigrants get $1,261 more welfare than American families, $5,692 vs. $4,431, The Washington Examiner reported this month.

A majority — 62% — of families here illegally collect welfare.

Six states account for 59% of unauthorized immigrants: California, Texas, Florida, New York, New Jersey and Illinois, according to Pew Research. Two-thirds of illegal immigrants have been in the U.S. for ten years or more and they mostly have children who are anchor babies.

Half of the children in California schools speak a language other than English at home.

All this illegal immigration has helped turn California into a Third World society.