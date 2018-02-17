90% of Arrested Illegals Are Wanted on Other Criminal Warrants

An analysis of Immigration and Customs Enforcement records from the Pew Research Center found that nearly 90 percent of all illegal immigrants apprehended last year carried some sort of criminal background.

In the report, titled “Most immigrants arrested by ICE have prior criminal convictions, a big change from 2009,” Pew found that around 90 percent of all illegals arrested by ICE were either wanted on criminal charges or had previous criminal convictions.

“Immigrants with past criminal convictions accounted for 74 percent of all arrests made by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in fiscal 2017, according to data from the agency,” the study read.

“The remainder were classified as ‘non-criminal’ arrestees.” Another 16 percent had pending criminal charges.

Another study was even more striking. In fiscal 2009, the earliest year with comparable data, immigrants without past criminal convictions accounted for the majority (61 percent) of those arrested by the agency.”

We might deduce from this that, with the advent of sanctuary cities and other open borders policies, more criminals are entering the United States illegally.

California hampered ICE efforts in hundreds of cases. They won’t allow ICE to arrest alien criminals in courthouses. As a result, immigrants and others are put into grave danger.

PEW TELLS THE TRUTH ABOUT ARRESTED ILLEGALS

The NY Times and other media outlets are dishonestly presenting the arrests as a tragic separation of innocent families. Pew Research is telling the truth.

The Pew study found that the Trump White House is acting on its long-sought goal: stemming the tide of gang and drug activity that comes with unchecked illegal immigration. Trump’s executive orders and legislative actions make criminal illegal aliens a priority, not otherwise law-abiding members of the community.

The President has also offered amnesty for 1.8 million illegal immigrants.