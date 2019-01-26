95,000 Non-Citizens Registered to Vote in Texas

An evaluation by the Texas Secretary of State’s office revealed that about 95,000 non-citzens are registered to vote despite being ineligible.

They were identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as non-U.S. citizens with a matching voting registration record.

The state claims 58,000 of those people voted in one or more state elections over 22 years.

In an advisory released Friday, the Texas Secretary of State, David Whitley, announced the findings from its voter registration maintenance activities. Maintenance is required to protect the votes of legal voters, as mandated by the secretary of state.

The information has been referred to the Texas Attorney General’s Office. Voting without eligibility is a second-degree felony in Texas.

“My Election Fraud Unit stands ready to investigate and prosecute crimes against the democratic process when needed,” wrote Attorney General Ken Paxton in a statement.

Civil rights groups, open borders groups, and Mexican-American lawmakers were instantly suspicious of the numbers released.

“We need to see the evidence first because, typically, when elections go bad for the party in power, politicans will blame their electoral shortcomings on ‘voter fraud’,” Dallas State Representative and Chair of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, Rafael Anchia, said after the news.

“If these allegeations are true, it is a major failure on the part of the Governor, the Secretary of State, and the Attorney General’s office,” said Rep. Anchia, “Because we have consistently seen Texas politicians conjure the specter of voter fraud as pretext to suppress legitimate votes, we are naturally skeptical.” Sure they are, they had a good thing going.

And, no, it’s not the administration’s failure, it’s a major failure of the criminals and their abettors and apologists.