9th Circuit Limits Police Right to Use Force

The left-wing 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that police can only use force “proportional” to the threat they face as mandated by Seattle under the Obama federal mandates. This seriously damages the Seattle Police Department’s ability to use firearms.

“The City of Seattle has a significant interest in regulating the use of department-issued firearms by its police officers, and the [Use of Force] Policy does not impose a substantial burden on the Second Amendment right to use a firearm for the core lawful purpose of self-defense,” District Judge William Hayes wrote on behalf of a three-judge panel that presided the court case Mahoney vs. City of Seattle.

Seattle is the city where police have to call “suspects” by the politically correct term, “community members”. That goes for violent criminals.

A ruling like this affects every police department in the nation. Some say it is dangerous because it applies a very broad, vague brush to every police shooting.

The Use of Force Policy was instituted in 2012 under Obama’s 21st Century Policing mandates.

A group of about 125 officers filed suit in 2014, claiming the city’s new rule violated their Second Amendment right to use their service weapons in cases of self-defense. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled that the policy is “constitutional under the Second Amendment because there is a reasonable fit between the [Use of Force] Policy and the City of Seattle’s important government interest in ensuring the safety of both the public and its police officers.” They decided it does not limit their right to self-defense under the Second Amendment. This ruling could be very helpful to criminals who go under no such restrictions. Many believe it puts a chilling effect on an officer’s ability to do the job. Every single action will be subject to second-guessing, even if an officer believes s/he is defending himself. Officers could end up on trial for simply doing his/her job. The hard-left in Seattle do want to rid the streets of police, perhaps it’s time to oblige. Leave them to their own devices.