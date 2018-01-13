A 2nd Spiteful Reason Dems are Stupidly Dissing Employee Earned Bonuses

A big reason Democrats continue to foolishly come out and demean 4 figure bonuses being given by companies to hard working employees is obvious. Their blind partisanship prevents them from crediting President Trump on even his most obvious successes.

That Nancy Pelosi can refer to an extra $1,000 or $2,000 in the pockets of hundreds of thousands of people who’ve seen nothing but stagnant wages for years as “pathetic crumbs” demonstrates a political strategy based on spite. While this may be their plan, it’s hard to imagine folks, suddenly receiving bigger paychecks, and in many cases substantially improved benefits, supporting Beltway Millionaire Pelosi’s harsh critique of their very welcome financial windfalls.

But recently it became clear there’s a second and perhaps even more scandalously selfish reason for Democrats to rant against the now passed GOP tax cuts. Some of the Dem big spenders have figured out the raises in wages, bonuses, and improved work related packages are not coming from the direct profitability of hundreds of generous corporations. Why? Because that dough is being taken from monies that would have previously been earmarked for Washington’s elected spendthrifts.

Simply put, companies are keeping the roughly 14% reduction in their corporate taxes “in house” and “redistributing” many millions of dollars to employees. And that’s the big rub. For decades it’s been the self-declared D.C. masterminds who’ve been in charge of redistributing tax payers’ hard earned dollars, and only as they saw fit.

The whole idea of the private sector wresting away that all powerful tool has Democrats, led by Pelosi and Schumer panicked at the thought of employers and employees being allowed to have a greater say over who controls their own money. Well run businesses have taken the opportunity of a new tax code to begin limiting the selfish, heavy handed, big government, middle man.

While the first reason for the “loyal opposition’s” hostility to the tax cuts is clearly partisan the second is likely more sinister. Why? Because Chuck, Nancy, and others see this as a kind of fiscal political heresy threatening their long held domination over the lives of millions of Americans; even while beneficiaries of the new legislation are suddenly enjoying improved financial opportunities and additional freedoms for themselves and their families.

It’s a lousy look for Democrats. But increasingly good news for a whole lot of working people.