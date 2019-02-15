A Bad Week for Andrew, The Mighty Cuomo Has Struck Out

With apologies to Ernest Lawrence Thayer.

This past Monday, Governor Cuomo, given the recent implementation of his far-left policies, was likely expecting a very hittable, batting practice fastball, from deep blue New York’s own Siena poll. Instead, as Andrew “stood there a-watching in haughty grandeur there”, he got a wicked curve; the umpire’s call “Strike one!”, cut clearly through the air.

The following day, Cuomo had a meeting with President Trump. The governor’s goal was to convince Donald to raise the $10,000 deduct-ability cap on state and local taxes. But, Andrew received a lecture on a need for lowering taxes, the importance of fracking, and the evils of late-term abortion. “….And the umpire said, “Strike two!”.

On Thursday our bedeviled progressive received even more bad news. Members of Andy’s own party succeeded in undermining his much-ballyhooed deal of bringing Amazon into Long Island City. The promised 25,000 jobs along with trillions of dollars in investment and tax revenues were gone faster than Prince Andrew could say “AOC”.

“Oh, somewhere in this favored land the sun is shining bright;

The band is playing somewhere, and somewhere hearts are light,

And somewhere men are laughing, and little children shout;”

But there is no joy in NYC, the mighty Cuomo has struck out.