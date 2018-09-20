A New Low in Politics! Leftists Hand Out Miniature Baby Trump Blimps

A far-left activist group, who refer to themselves as progressive, is giving away miniature versions of the “Trump baby” blimp that has shown up at anti-Trump protests in the UK. It’s a new low in poltical campaigning.

Claude Taylor, the chair of Mad Dog PAC, posted a photo of the “Traitor Balloon,” saying that free ones can be picked up at Hotel Indigo in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Thursday afternoon.

Taylor despises Trump in case you didn’t notice.

These leftists can’t win on the issues so they go for juvenile taunts. Actually, the entire balloon thing was funny, as was the follow up balloon of Mayor Khan in a diaper.

The original Baby Trump balloon was created by Antifa.